Creativity counts: Connecticut's small businesses working to get out the vote

From soda to salons, customers are encouraged to vote

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — Just ahead of Election Day, Rob Metz, the owner of the 116-year-old Avery’s Soda on Corbin Avenue has put a cap – so to speak – on yet another “Presidential Pop Straw Poll”. Avery’s entirely unscientific Straw Poll has pitted two flavors; Biden Berry vs. Trump Tonic.

For 2020 the final numbers of sodas sold all over the country are almost complete, “as of this morning,” said Metz, “we have 42,907 (bottles sold) for President Trump and 35,748 for Joe Biden.” Metz then said, “this is all in fun.”

In Farmington, salon owner Michael Anthony is also working to promote the vote, asking all of his customers who want to stand next to a life-sized picture of their favorite candidate and snap a photo with them.

No surprise, among Anthony’s clientele over 80 percent took their picture with President Trump’s cutout. “We have good civil conversation and everyone has been kind,” said Anthony. He added, “I don’t care which way you vote, just get out and vote.”