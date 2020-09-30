CT expects more absentee ballots for upcoming election than previous years

The Secretary of the State’s office sent out applications for absentee ballots to every registered voter in the state.

CONNECTICUT, USA — This Election Day, Connecticut is expecting more people to vote by absentee ballot than in years past.

“Generally we have about five percent of people who request them. Now we’re going to have a much bigger number, we think,” said CT Secretary of the State Denise Merrill.

The Secretary of the State’s office sent out applications for absentee ballots to every registered voter in the state and now town clerks are receiving those applications. But what happens after you receive your ballot?

Nick wrote to FOX61, “How do I know if my mail-in ballot was accepted and vote counted? Or if rejected?”

Let’s start with the basics after you sign the application and send it to your town.

“The town clerk will check your name off the list as having requested an absentee ballot. They will then send you that absentee ballot, which has two different envelopes in it when you send it back,” said Merrill.

By Connecticut law, those ballots will start going out on October 2.

“You fill out the ballot, fold it in half, you put it in the inner envelope, which has a place for you to sign it. So again, you’re going to have to sign again on that envelope,” said Merrill. “You put your ballot in that inner envelope, you sign it, you seal it. It won’t be counted if it’s not sealed or unsigned.”

That’s to make sure no one tampers with your ballot.

“Then you take that envelope, you stick it another envelope, that does have your name on it, and you send it back to the town clerk. When they get it, they put a little AB next to your name and that actually goes on our website. You can track to see when your ballot is sent out from the town,” said Merrill.

The tool to use is myvotect.gov/lookup.

The Secretary of the State’s office says current law does not allow the envelopes, both outer and inner, to be opened until Election Day. That could change if legislatures change the rules during the special session.