DeLauro's Republican challenger receives endorsements from numerous CT police unions

Margaret Streicker, 44, of Milford, is a single mother of four, touts her business track record and adds that she's tired of runaway taxes and a broken healthcare.

NEW HAVEN, Conn — Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro, who has served in the third congressional district since 1991, is up for re-election next month. However, a Republican challenger is gaining attention for the endorsements she has received thus far.

Margaret Streicker, 44, of Milford, who is a single mother of four, touts her business track record and adds that she's tired of runaway taxes and a broken healthcare system. So, she's trying to do something about it.

The overwhelming response when she knocks on doors: It's about time.

"If you're like me, you're sick and tired of what's going on in America, of police being attacked, of politicians lining their own pockets," Streicker says in a political ad, clearly taking aim at DeLauro.

"I’m not focused on attack ads," DeLauro said Tuesday. "I’ll tell you what I’m focused on. I’m focused on the relief that people need from the coronavirus."

"I will defend, not defund the police," she says in a television ad.

And Streicker's message is part of the reason why this entrepreneur has so far earned endorsements from at least a half dozen police unions in the third district, including New Haven police.

"As someone, who has always supported first responders across-the-board, I reached out," Streicker said.

She asked for the support of the local law enforcement, unlike the 15-term incumbent, she says.

"And that’s an unfortunate contrast, but it is a reality," Streicker said during a Zoom interview Tuesday.

"I don’t know what their (police unions) decision-making efforts were about, but I continue to support them and will continue to do what I’ve been doing all these years," DeLauro said.

But, Streicker says the 15-term congresswoman has failed the third district.

"30 years ago, Connecticut was a very prosperous state," Streicker noted. "We are now at a point in time where we have jobs leaving, we have our economy crumbling, we have our infrastructure crumbling."

DeLauro emphasizes she is focused on the needs of her constituents.

"To be able to address their healthcare issues, to be able to address their jobs, to help their families, that’s where I am focused," she said.

Despite no political experience, Streicker believes she is just what this district needs.

"I started a two-person business, I grew it to 120 people, I’ve run union shops and nonunion shops," Streicker said. "I have transacted over $1 billion worth of real estate. I am responsible for running over $1 billion of real estate."

"The career politicians can't fix America, but we can," Streicker said to close out one of her political ads.