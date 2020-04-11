x
Democrat Joe Biden wins Connecticut's 7 electoral votes

State Democrats hope wide support for Democrat Joe Biden in the presidential race will benefit candidates down the ballot.
AP: Joe Biden wins Connecticut

CONNECTICUT, USA — Former Democratic Vice President Joe Biden has defeated Republican President Donald Trump in Connecticut, garnering all seven of the state’s electoral votes in an election marked by high voter turnout.

 While roughly a quarter of the state's residents had voted by absentee before Tuesday, hundreds of thousands of Connecticut residents still cast their votes in person despite the pandemic. 

State Democrats hope wide support for Democrat Joe Biden in the presidential race will benefit candidates down the ballot. 

