Democrats continue to push Bob Stefanowski on Saudi Arabian business ties

“Bob Stefanowski is doing business with a group of petro dictators,” Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz said.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Wednesday, state Democrats continued to point fingers at Republican gubernatorial challenger Bob Stefanowski for business ties to Saudi Arabia.

Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz called Stefanowski's business past “very extreme,” but Stefanowski fired back, calling these comments “pure hypocrisy.”

Bysiewicz is running for re-election alongside incumbent Gov. Ned Lamont.

“Bob Stefanowski is doing business with a group of petro dictators,” Bysiewicz said. “What Bob doesn't appear to be working for is the people of Connecticut.”

Democrats said Stefanowski is attempting to conceal a current contract with the Saudi Arabian government while actively running for governor.

Last week, Stefanowski confirmed his involvement with a company overseen by the Saudi Crown Prince.

He said he hadn’t disclosed details of the consulting project due to signing a non-disclosure agreement.

In a statement, he wrote, “I requested and received permission from my client to stretch the bounds of my non-disclosure agreement and share more details. The consulting work referenced… relates to my work on one of the most significant developing technologies to eradicate global warming – green hydrogen. Air Products, Inc. based in Allentown, Pennsylvania has teamed up with two Saudi companies – ACWA Power and NEOM to build the largest green hydrogen facility in the world.”

Democrats are calling into question the timing of this deal and the U.S.’s turbulent relationship with Saudi Arabia.

“I think signing the deal with the Saudis, right after the assassination of Khashoggi, raises questions about judgment,” Lamont said.

He’s referencing the 2018 murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi–a CIA investigation found Khashoggi’s death was most likely ordered by the Saudi Crown Prince.

Democrats also talked about gas prices Wednesday, calling out claims they are the cause for rising costs, while Saudi Arabia recently cut oil production, forcing higher prices.

“It sounds like Bob is still on the payroll,” Lamont said. “At the same time, he's a candidate for public office.”

Both sides of the aisle are arguing for transparency.

“There's been a real lack of candor, a real lack of disclosure, and I think that should cause real questions in the eyes of any Connecticut voter,” said State Sen. Matt Lesser (D-Cromwell).

A spokesperson for Stefanowski’s campaign wrote, “Lamont, Bysiewicz, and Lesser run a state government that is heavily invested in Saudi Arabia. They should focus on their own state's finances instead of nit-picking the information provided by our generation's most transparent gubernatorial candidate. The problem is they can't run any faster from their party's failures so they are trying to create an issue where there isn't. When calling for transparency, perhaps they should be more concerned about the administration stonewalling the Freedom of Information Commission or the profits made by the Lamont family off no-bid state contracts with Sema4.”

With under three weeks until Election Day, time will tell if this situation actually has any influence on voters.

Experts said it could turn some off as they head to the polls, but those who do care are most likely those not planning to support Stefanowski anyway.

Emma Wulfhorst is a political reporter for FOX61 News. She can be reached at ewulfhorst@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

