The 1 question every Connecticut voter will be asked at the polls

The question will read: "Shall the Constitution of the State be amended to permit the General Assembly to provide for early voting?"

Example video title will go here for this video

HARTFORD, Conn. — On Nov. 8, Connecticut voters will be asked a question that could change when people head to the polls for future elections.

Here's how the question will appear on all of the ballots. Some ballots also ask the question in Spanish.

"Shall the Constitution of the State be amended to permit the General Assembly to provide for early voting?"

The answer choices are "yes" and "no".

Early voting would allow people to vote in person before Election Day.

Legislators previously approved asking Connecticut voters whether they should move forward in considering early voting, and that question is appearing on the ballot this election cycle.

Answering Yes would allow lawmakers to vote on whether they would want early voting in the state of Connecticut. They'd have to change the wording in our state constitution in order to do that.

That's also when lawmakers would decide how soon early voting would start and other circumstances surrounding early in-person voting.

Read the full proposed constitutional amendment here.

Former Secretary of the State Denise Merrill, as well as several mayors across Connecticut, are advocating voters to vote on this question in their "Yes for Freedom to Vote Early" campaign.

Also, around 30 towns and cities are asking their residents additional questions on the ballot, ranging from seeking approval on annual reports and budgets to whether recreational marijuana can be allowed to be sold locally.

To see if your town or city will have additional questions on the ballot, click here to view the sample ballots.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.