Election cake traditions continue with bake-off at Connecticut's Old State House

HARTFORD, Conn. — An old state tradition is continuing in Hartford with a modern twist to make the midterm elections a little sweeter.

Professional bakers from across Connecticut are invited to apply to be part of the Old State House's Election Cake Bake-Off.

It will take place the weekend before Election Day, which is Saturday, Nov. 5 from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. at the Old State House on 800 Main Street in Hartford.

Bakers are encouraged to think out of the [ballot] box for this sweet treat, but it should have an election or voting theme while remaining nonpartisan and the cakes must be carried in by one person.

Also, bakers can make whatever cake they want and they don't need to follow the centuries-old traditional election cake recipe, which was a Bundt-shaped spice cake.

Several judges will choose a winner based on presentation, creativity and taste.

The judges are:

Stephanie Webster, founder of CT Bites

David Milton, food blogger on @thedamgram

Sift Bake Shop Executive Sous Chef Jamey Maloof

Former Secretary of the State Denise Merrill

Connecticut’s Kid Governor Makhi Ettienne-Modeste

The public is invited to view the judging and take part in election-theme festivities and tours at the Old State House.

Professional bakers and pastry chefs that work in a ServSafe-certified kitchen or bakery with a relevant Department of Consumer Protection license are allowed to apply.

For more information and to apply, click here.

