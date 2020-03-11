Live Updates: Election Day voting, candidates, results

HARTFORD, Conn. — This page features key election information that will be continually updated. You will also find real-time 2020 Connecticut election results as they come in once the polls close on November 3. Download the free FOX61 app (Google Play | Apple devices) to receive alerts as the numbers come in.
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 3
8:15 a.m. - Secretary of the State Denise Merrill spoke with FOX61's Tim Lammers and Ashley Afonso on election day in Connecticut.
7:07 a.m. - Third District candidate Republican Margaret Streicker casts vote in Milford and speaks with FOX61's Angelo Bavaro.
7:00 a.m. - Long lines are being reported at polling stations across the state within one hour of polls being open.
6:00 a.m. - Polls officially open in Connecticut until 8 p.m. If you're voting in person, you can preview your ballot here.
MONDAY, NOVEMBER 2
5:30 p.m. - With a record number of new voters on Connecticut's rolls since the last presidential election, Connecticut officials are urging people not to be scared off by long lines at the polls on Tuesday. Click here for the full story.
