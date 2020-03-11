Live Updates: Election Day voting, candidates, results

This story provides updates on Connecticut election news and results, as well as the latest national election information.

HARTFORD, Conn. — This page features key election information that will be continually updated. You will also find real-time 2020 Connecticut election results as they come in once the polls close on November 3. Download the free FOX61 app (Google Play | Apple devices) to receive alerts as the numbers come in.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 3

8:15 a.m. - Secretary of the State Denise Merrill spoke with FOX61's Tim Lammers and Ashley Afonso on election day in Connecticut.

7:07 a.m. - Third District candidate Republican Margaret Streicker casts vote in Milford and speaks with FOX61's Angelo Bavaro.

7:00 a.m. - Long lines are being reported at polling stations across the state within one hour of polls being open.

6:00 a.m. - Polls officially open in Connecticut until 8 p.m. If you're voting in person, you can preview your ballot here.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 2