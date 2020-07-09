What you need to know about voting in November

Make sure your voice is heard at the ballot box.

HARTFORD, Conn — Before you know it, Election Day will be here.

First, are you registered to vote?

Voters can check their registration status at Myvote.ct.gov

If you aren’t registered, you can do so here or go to your town hall.

Absentee Ballot Applications

Anyone is eligible to vote using an Absentee Ballot in the general election. Here’s the time line for that process.

Applications mailed out Tuesday, September 8 to Friday, September 11

The Secretary of the State’s office will be sending out applications for absentee ballots to all active, registered voters starting Tuesday, Sept. 8.

All voters are eligible to vote by absentee ballot for the 2020 election by checking the COVID-19 excuse on the application.

Although absentee ballot applications will be mailed to every eligible voter, they are also available in English and Spanish here..

When the town or city receives the absentee ballot application, they will confirm that the person is eligible to vote.

Absentee Ballots mailed out on Friday, October 2

Connecticut law says absentee ballots can only be distributed after October 2.

Due to the small amount of time between October 2 and November 3, the Secretary of the State’s office said it is imperative that voters return their applications and their ballots as soon as possible. “Returning the applications and the ballots early will make it easier for the town clerks to do the work that is necessary to process all of the applications and the ballots.”

“If you choose to vote by absentee ballot, please return your application as soon as you can to relieve the burden on the local election officials who process them,” said Secretary of the State Denise Merrill. “By law, the ballots themselves cannot be mailed out before October 2nd, so please return them as soon as possible as well, as they must be received by 8:00pm on Election Day. And use the secure ballot drop boxes in your town to ensure that they are received on time!”

Each town and city has secure ballot drop boxes set up where voters can drop the completed ballots. Contact the Town Clerk for the location of the drop off box. Most are in front of town hall.

Voters may also return them by mail. All absentee ballots must be received by Election Day.

Officials said, “Given the well-publicized problems with the United States Postal Service, Secretary Merrill is encouraging voters to use the secure ballot drop boxes to return their absentee ballot applications and the ballot themselves, in order to be sure that all critical mailings are received in a timely fashion. The USPS has made clear that they are not a reliable method for delivering election mail; the ballot drop boxes are and should be used to deliver the absentee ballot applications and the absentee ballots themselves back to the towns.”

The Secretary of the State’s office has ordered 50 additional secure ballot drop boxes to be distributed to the towns that need them and to be installed in secure locations convenient to voters aside from town halls.

Voter Registration Cut-off:

The deadline to register is October 27 by all methods, including in-person (postmarked by Oct. 27 by mail, by 11:59pm online, by COB at the DMV, and registrars offices must be open from 9:00am -8:00pm).

Voters can also register in-person on election day at their town's election day registration center (all or almost all are in town halls.)

More information can be found at myvote.ct.gov.

Election Day November 3

Voters can still vote in person if they have not voted already by absentee ballot. If you have submitted an absentee ballot and it has been accepted, your name will not appear on the voter lists supplied to the poll workers.

Officials said, “Connecticut law only allows the counting of ballots that have arrived by the close of polls, 8:00pm on Election Day November 3rd, so returning ballots early and not relying on the post office are the best way for voters to ensure that their votes are counted and their voices heard.”