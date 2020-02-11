Election officials say COVID rules could make lines look bad

Officials noted Wednesday that 6-foot social distancing rules could make things look worse than they really are, urging people to be patient.

CONNECTICUT, USA — With a record number of new voters on Connecticut's rolls since the last presidential election, Connecticut officials are urging people not to be scared off by long lines at the polls on Tuesday.

They also reminded voters they'll still be allowed to vote if they're in line by 8 p.m. when the polls officially close.