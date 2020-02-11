x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

FOX 61 | Connecticut breaking news, weather, traffic, sports and social media

Elections

Election officials say COVID rules could make lines look bad

Officials noted Wednesday that 6-foot social distancing rules could make things look worse than they really are, urging people to be patient.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, file photo, Town Clerk Barbara Thompson gets ready to bring nearly 7,000 absentee ballots to the post office from Wallingford Town Hall, in Wallingford, Conn. While town clerks across Connecticut have so far received roughly 450,000 more absentee ballots than they did in the 2016 presidential election, hundreds of thousands of residents are still expected to go to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 3, despite the pandemic. (Dave Zajac/Record-Journal via AP, File)

CONNECTICUT, USA — With a record number of new voters on Connecticut's rolls since the last presidential election, Connecticut officials are urging people not to be scared off by long lines at the polls on Tuesday.

They noted Wednesday that 6-foot social distancing rules could make things look worse than they really are, urging people to be patient. 

They also reminded voters they'll still be allowed to vote if they're in line by 8 p.m. when the polls officially close. 

The president of the state registrars association says she believes her colleagues will be able to handle the lines pretty quickly. 

Related Articles