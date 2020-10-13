You Ask. We Answer. | Enfield ballot snafu

FOX61 reached out to the Enfield Town Clerk’s Office. There was a mistake made by someone putting together the absentee ballot mailers in Enfield. Some of the envelopes sent out did not contain ballots. The person was spoken to and corrections were made. The Town Clerk says her office has received a few calls with voters reporting the problem. In order to correct the problem, you can request an application for a second ballot. You can do that by making an appointment with the Town Clerk’s Office to get it in person, or you can call the Town Clerk’s Office to have one mailed to you. The Town Clerk asks you return everything you originally received in the mail. She also stressed that only one absentee ballot per person will be counted. Once you send in your ballot, it is recorded that it was received on the voter rolls.