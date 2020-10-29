Election 2020: Fairfield police remind people voter intimidation is a state and federal crime

"The voters of the town of Fairfield deserve to know that no one will be allowed to interfere with, restrict, or deny their right to cast a ballot on Election Day."

FAIRFIELD, Conn. — Fairfield police posted on Facebook that they would take any instance to voter interference and intimidation very seriously.

Police Chief Christopher Lyddy said, "Exercising the right to vote is the cornerstone of our American democracy. The process of going in person to a polling station to cast a vote is seen by many as not only a civic duty, but also a community event. It may provide an opportunity for voters to see friends, neighbors, or even speak to a candidate before or after casting their vote. This process is a natural and important part of our democratic society and must be protected."

He went on to emphasize that while no incidents had been reported, police were ready to respond to, and investigate, any such incidents.