Bobby V gets help from W

STAMFORD, Conn. — Former President George W. Bush is among the high-profile Republicans who have donated to former pro baseball player and manager Bobby Valentine's independent campaign for mayor of Stamford.

Hearst Connecticut Media reported Saturday that financial disclosures show Bush gave $500 to Valentine's campaign, which has collected about $300,000 in individual donations since he announced his bid in May.

Valentine was the manager of the Texas Rangers baseball team when a group led by Bush bought the team in April of 1989. Valentine left the team before the 1993 season.