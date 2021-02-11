Democrat Lauren Garrett projected to win Hamden mayoral race

Garrett replaces Mayor Curt Blazano Leng, who ran as a write-in candidate after losing to her in the Democratic primary.

HAMDEN, Conn. — The city of Hamden has a new mayor.

Democrat Lauren Garrett is the projected winner in Tuesday’s mayor race. Her opponent, Republican Ron Gambardella, has conceded.

Garett defeated outgoing Mayor Curt Balzano Leng during the Democratic primary elections earlier this year. He ran on the ballot as a write-in candidate.

“I feel excellent. We've been doing this for a few years,” she said. “Now so it feels really good to win and it feels really good to have an excellent team with me.”

Garett was a former member of the Hamden Legislative Council, who previously ran for mayor. Preliminary results showed that she collected more than 5,000 votes on Tuesday.

She said her No. 1 focus moving forward is to boost the city’s economic development. She told FOX61 News that Hamden has the highest debt per capita in Connecticut and she has a long list of proposals to tackle the issue.

