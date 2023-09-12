Who are the Democratic candidates for Hartford's mayoral election?

In November 2022, current Mayor Luke Bronin, a Democrat, announced he would not seek a third term in office. Now, three candidates are looking to take his seat.

HARTFORD, Conn. — It's Primary Day for some towns and cities in Connecticut ahead of November's municipal elections.

One race closely watched is the Democratic primary for the Hartford mayoral election.

The announcement was made on social media, with Bronin sharing his thanks to the Hartford community in a video. Bronin, 43, was sworn in as the 67th mayor of the City of Hartford on January 1, 2016, after he beat incumbent Pedro Segarra in the 2015 race.

"This has not been an easy decision, but it's the right one," Bronin said. "The most that any of us can hope for is do the work well and then pass the baton."

In the months after the announcement, candidates came forward to vy for the mayoral seat.

Coleman

Former state legislator Eric Coleman was the first person to step forward and toss his hat in the ring.

Coleman served in the state legislature as a senator, representing the second district from 1995 to 2017. He spent the past few years as a superior court judge, officially resigning from the bench just hours before his campaign announcement last year.

“I have no aspirations for any other office. Being mayor of Hartford is not a stepping stone for me,” said Coleman at the time of his announcement. “I just want to be the mayor of Hartford, Connecticut, and to concentrate all of my focus on meeting the needs of Hartford residents, solving problems and effectively running the city.”

Coleman has stated that he wants to decrease the violence in the city. He said he would increase staffing levels at the police department and seek to utilize officers in “nontraditional” ways, like community policing on critical corridors and as youth service officers in schools.

Coleman said police should prioritize keeping guns off the streets and going after key drug dealers. He wants the city to invest in enrichment programs to provide alternative options for young people.

Fonfara

State Sen. John Fonfara announced in January that he would be running for Hartford mayor after 36 years of representing the city in the state legislature.



Fonfara is a Democrat representing Hartford and Wethersfield. He said he is committed to serving the people of the capital city after having represented them in both the state house and senate for decades.

"I can't ask a single soul of Hartford to support me, either in working for my campaign or voting for me, if I’m not willing to put my walking shoes on and go back out and meet the voters of Hartford," said Fonfara. "Whether I’ve represented them now and they’ve seen me at their door and they know of the work I’ve done, or those of Hartford and other parts of the city that I don't currently represent."

On his website, Fonfara's goals begin with revamping education and trying to get children into pre-K programs in the city as well as enrolling more children in the programs to provide parents more time to find local jobs.

Fonfara also wants to invest in the city by trying to bring more local jobs to the market and create new training pipelines and a series of job opportunity offices across the city.

Arulampalam

The third candidate is Arunan Arulampalam, who also announced his candidacy in December 2022.

Arulampalam currently serves as CEO at Hartford Land Bank, an organization that takes Hartford's vacant and blighted properties and trains residents to redevelop them, according to Arulampalam's website.

In July 2023, The Hartford Democratic town committee voted to endorse Arulampalam for mayor.

"We’ve already hit the ground running. We’re knocking on doors; we’re talking to people one-on-one. I think we’ve got a ground swell of support out there, and that’s what led to this nomination," Arulampalam said at the time.'

On his website, Arulampalam said his main goal is investing in the city's neighborhoods, a goal likely originating from his time with Hartford Land Bank. Arulampalam also said that he wants to "empower our residents" by cleaning up the neighborhoods, dealing with dangerous intersections, and going after slumlords.

--

Click here for more information on primary day including what times polls will open and what you need to vote.

To see the full 2023 election calendar for Connecticut, head here.

Anyone encountering problems on Election Day should contact the Election Day Hotline at 1-866-733-2463 or email elections@ct.gov.

