You Ask. We Answer. | Checking on your absentee ballot

Donna emailed share61@fox61.com and asked, “Where do I check to see if my ballot has been recorded as received by the State after I have put it into the ballot box? With so many ballots being dropped off/mailed in I would like to feel assured my vote is being counted. There has to be a check list w/ Town/State we can access. Thank you.”

Voters can go to myvotect.gov/lookup to see if your absentee ballot has been received by your town. If you aren’t getting the information you need there, you can also call your local registrar of voters to double check the office has received your ballot. Once it’s received, it should be recorded with an “AB” next to your name on the voter rolls.