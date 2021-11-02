Incumbent New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart calls race, opponent concedes

Results from the absentee ballots are still being counted.

NEW BRITAIN, Conn — Erin Stewart, the incumbent mayor of New Britain, has called the 2021 election race on Tuesday evening. Bobby Sanchez conceded to Stewart, her campaign officials told FOX61.

Stewart's team celebrated as they awaited results at the Back Nine Tavern.

Stewart told FOX61 News, "We're talking about continuing to lower the taxes. We were able to lower taxes this summer, I want to be able to maintain that. It's difficult in a city like New Britain where 40-percent of the properties are untaxable but I want to hold the line on that."

Results from the absentee ballots are still being counted.

