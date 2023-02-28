Kai Belton fills the late Quentin Williams' seat as State Rep. after special election win

Belton will be the first Black woman to be in this position just as Williams was the first Black man to serve in Middletown.

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Just hours after snow coated every part of the state, people in Middletown made their way to a polling place to cast their vote in a special election. This special election in the city was scheduled because of the tragic death of State Representative Quentin, “Q” Williams who was killed in a wrong-way crash on Route 9 while leaving the governor’s inaugural ball in early January.

“The role that the person that wins tonight, it will be so important to me that they continue to carry the legacy that Quentin Williams has already laid,” said Rev. Robyn Anderson

This day is bittersweet for many.

“All I could think about was Representative Quentin Williams and what he stood for and his passion for this city of Middletown,” said Anderson.

Tuesday night, after the polls closed, a new chapter. Unofficial results from the Secretary of States office had Kai Belton in the lead. Belton already declaring victory. A role she said she isn’t taking lightly.

“I always wanted to run but I never imagined it would be his seat. So it’s kind of two-sided. It’s painful to think about but at the same time I know this is what he would have wanted if he would have moved on from this seat in another way so that is the reason why I decided to run,” said Belton.

Belton will be the first Black woman to fill this seat just as Williams was the first Black man to serve the city.

“I feel like Q opened that door for me and I am so excited that I just opened the door for somebody else,” said Belton.

Her opponent was Republican Deborah Kleckowski, a 10-year former Common Council member.

With this being Belton’s first political role, she said she’s ready to tackle issues that matter to community members.

“So when door knocking and talking to people on the phone, they have some real concerns. It’s taxes and having a hard time affording where they live, children’s mental health. Those are all things very important to me that I am excited to get to the capitol and work on,” said Belton.

Most importantly, she said continuing to honor Quentin’s legacy.

“I cannot say that I will fill Q’s shoes. Those are huge shoes. No one is going to fill those shoes, but I am going to do the very best that I can to advocate for this community and represent them and carry their voices with me to the capitol. That is important to me. I will continue Q’s work but to fill his shoes, that’s not possible,” said Belton.

---

----

