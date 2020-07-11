Kanye West earns over 200 votes in CT for president

Kanye West tweeted on November 3, possibly implying he will be running for president again in 2024.

CONNECTICUT, USA — As the rest of the country waits for ballots to be counted from the key battlegrounds states like Pennsylvania and Georgia, Connecticut has released its voting results of every candidate running for president including Kanye West.

Back in July, multi-Grammy-winning West announced his candidacy for President. Though he did have some issues getting on the ballot for other states, West was able to register as a write-in candidate for Connecticut. He ran as part of the "Birthday Party" and Michelle Tidball was his running mate.

According to the Connecticut Secretary of State's website, West and Tidball only received 237 votes here in the state. The website offers a disclaimer saying the results are unofficial and may not yet include absentee ballots.

Overall, West and Tidball came in fifth in terms of the vote for Connecticut behind Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, President Donald Trump and Vice President Pence, Jo Jorgensen and Spike Cohen, and Howie Hawkins and Angela Nicole Walker.