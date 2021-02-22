Legislature to hear testimony on mail-in balloting and early voting

Monday hearing will discuss bills to change election laws, which will ultimately need voters to change the state's constitution.

CONNECTICUT, USA — On Monday, the state legislature will be hearing testimony on proposed legislation to implement early voting and allow no excuse mail-in balloting.

"I think you shouldn’t have to choose," said Cheri Quickmire, the Executive Director of Connecticut Common Cause. "This is your right, and we should make it as convenient as we can."

Common Cause expects over 100 people to testify in favor of the amendments that would change the state’s constitution. Both ideas are ones that voters got a taste of during the 2020 presidential elections. "It worked really well. People participated, they were excited to do that and anyone who wasn’t we’re still free to go to the polling place," said Quickmire.

Nearly 636,000 absentee mail-in ballots were cast last November in Connecticut. The record number of ballots were made possible when the state allowed for COVID-19 to be a valid excuse to avoid going to the polls. Those ballets could be dropped off 14 days before election day.

Secretary of the State Denise Merrill has long campaigned for expanding voting options in Connecticut, and on the day before the hearing she took to social media to say that voters turned out in record numbers in 2020 and, "They want more accessible elections, and now is our moment to make it happen."

Our state has some of the most restrictive voting laws in the country. During our 2020 elections, Connecticut voters turned out in record numbers and made their voice heard: They want more accessible elections, and now is our moment to make it happen. (2/4) pic.twitter.com/6TyQYoS7DA — Denise Merrill (@SOTSMerrill) February 21, 2021

"My purpose on this committee is to weigh all of the options to expand voting as much as possible while not diminishing the integrity of the polls at the same time," said State Senator Rob Sampson, the ranking member of the legislature's Committee on Government Affairs and Elections.

Sampson says he has open to expanding access to voting. Although, he doesn’t feel allowing no excuse mail-in voting is one of those ways.

"I don’t think there’s a legitimate reason to expand absentee voting," said Sampson. "If you want to create an easier way for people to vote, early voting would be the way to do it because it’ll be done in person."

Connecticut is one of only six states that does not allow early voting. In 2014, an amendment to do so passed the legislature with the 75 percent of the vote needed to do so but was voted down by the people. Sampson believes this version needs to be clearer on when early voting can begin.

"If you’re going to do early voting you should specify three days, five days. I think that it’s important that it’s in-person early voting also and that’s also not necessarily going to happen with the bill we have," said Sampson.