List of Connecticut state Senate candidates on ballot for 2022 midterm elections

HARTFORD, Conn. — The midterm elections are just around the corner. Your vote on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 will help decide national, state, and local races and if early voting will be allowed going forward in Connecticut.
Are you ready to vote? If you’re not, it’s OK – the FOX61 election team is here to help you. We have broken down the ballots for you.
Here we are covering the Connecticut state Senate race.
The Connecticut state Senate has 36 members, many of them representing multiple cities and towns.
Here is a list of who will be on the ballot for the 2022 Midterm elections.
An * represents an incumbent.
State Senate:
District 4: Andover, Bolton, Glastonbury, Manchester
MD Rahman - Democratic and Working Families Party
Jacqueline Crespan - Republican Party
District 17: Ansonia, Beacon Falls, Bethany, Derby, Hamden, Naugatuck, Woodbridge
*Jorge Cabrera - Democratic, Independent, and Working Families Party
Kathy Hoyt - Republican Party
District 35: Ashford, Chaplin, Coventry, Eastford, Ellington, Hampton, Stafford, Thompson, Tolland, Union, Vernon, Willington, Woodstock
Lisa Thomas - Democratic, Independent, and Working Families Party
Jeff Gordon - Republican Party
District 8: Avon, Barkhamsted, Canton, Colebrook, Granby, Hartland, Harwinton, New Hartford, Norfolk, Simsbury, Torrington
Paul Honig - Democratic Party
Lisa Seminara - Republican and Independent Party
District 6: Berlin, Farmington, New Britain
*Rick Lopes - Democratic and Working Families Party
Tremell J. Collins - Republican Party
District 28: Bethel, Easton, Fairfield, Newtown
Timothy Gavin -Democratic and Independent Party
*Tony Hwang - Republican Party
District 30: Bethlehem, Brookfield, Canaan, Cornwall, Goshen, Kent, Litchfield, Morris, New Fairfield, New Milford, North Canaan, Salisbury, Sharon, Sherman, Torrington, Warren, Washington, Winchester
Eva Bermudez Zimmerman - Democratic, Independent, and Working Families Party
Stephen G. Harding - Republican Party
District 2: Bloomfield, Hartford, Windsor
*Douglas McCrory - Democratic Party
District 5: Bloomfield, Burlington, Farmington, West Hartford
*Derek Slap, Democratic Party
No Republican opponent
District 20: Bozrah, East Lyme, Montville, New London, Old Lyme, Old Saybrook, Salem, Waterford
Martha Marx - Democratic and Working Families Party
Jerry Labriola Jr. - Republican and Independent Party
District 12: Branford, Durham, East Haven, Guilford, Killingworth, Madison, Middlefield, North Branford
*Christine H. Cohen - Democratic, Independent, and Working Families Party
Paul Crisci - Republican Party
District 22: Bridgeport, Monroe, Trumbull
*Marilyn Moore - Democratic Party
Wilfredo Martinez - Independent Party
District 23: Bridgeport, Stratford
Herron Gaston - Democratic Party
Michael Garrett - Republican Party
Juliemar Ortiz - Working families Party
District 32: Bridgewater, Bethlehem, Bethel, Brookfield, Middlebury, Oxford, Roxbury, Seymour, Southbury, Washington, Watertown, Woodbury
Jeff Desmarais - Democratic Party
*Eric C. Berthel - Republican Party
District 31: Bristol, Harwinton, Plainville, Plymouth, Thomaston
Greg Hahn - Democratic Party
*Henri Martin - Republican and Independent Party
District 29: Brooklyn, Canterbury, Killingly, Mansfield, Pomfret, Putnam, Scotland, Thompson, Windham
*Mae Flexer - Democratic, Independent and Working Families Party
Susanne Witkowski - Republican Party
Jean M. de Smet - Green Party
District 13: Cheshire, Meriden, Middlefield, Middletown
Jan Hochadel - Democratic and Working Families Party
Joseph Vollano - Republican and Independent Party
District 16: Cheshire, Prospect, Southington, Waterbury, Wolcott
Christopher R. Robertson - Democratic Party
*Rob Sampson - Republican and Independent Party
District 33: Chester, Clinton, Colchester, Deep River, East Haddam, East Hampton, Essex, Haddam, Lyme, Old Saybrook, Portland, Westbrook
*Norm Needleman - Democratic and Independent Party
Brandon Goff - Republican Party
District 19: Columbia, Franklin, Hebron, Lebanon, Ledyard, Lisbon, Marlborough, Montville, Norwich, Sprague
*Catherine A. Osten - Democratic, Independent and Working Families Party
Pietro Camardella - Republican Party
District 9: Cromwell, Middletown, Newington, Rocky Hill, Wethersfield
*Matt Lesser - Democratic, Independent and Working Families Party
Lisa J. Marotta - Republican Party
District 24: Danbury, New Fairfield, Ridgefield
*Julie Kushner - Democratic and Working Families Party
Michelle Coelho - Republican and Independent Party
District 25: Darien, Norwalk
*Bob Duff - Democratic and Working Families Party
Daniel Miressi - Republican Party
Lisa Brinton - Independent Party
District 26: Dairen, New Canaan, Redding, Ridgefield, Stamford, Weston, Westport, Wilton
Ceci Maher - Democratic Party
Toni Boucher - Republican and Independent Party
District 27: Darien, Stamford
*Pat Billie Miller - Democratic Party
Michael Battinelli - Republican Party
District 34: Durham, Branford, North Haven, Wallingford
*Paul Cicarella - Republican and Independent Party
David A. Bedell - Green Party
District 7: East Granby, Ellington, Enfield, Granby, Somers, Suffield, Windsor, Windsor Locks
Cynthia Mangini - Democratic and Working Families Party
*John A. Kissel - Republican and Independent Party
District 3: East Hartford, East Windsor, Ellington, South Windsor
*Saud Anwar - Democratic and Working Families Party
Matt Harper - Republican Party
District 36: Greenwich, New Canaan, Stamford
Trevor Crow - Democratic Party
*Ryan Fazio - Republican Party
District 18: Griswold, Groton, North Stonington, Plainfield, Preston, Sterling, Stonington, Voluntown
Farouk Rajab - Democratic and Working Families Party
*Heather Somers - Republican and Independent Party
District 11: Hamden, New Haven
*Martin M. Looney - Democratic Party
Steve Orosco - Republican Party
District 1: Hartford, Wethersfield
*John W. Fonfara - Democratic Party
Alexander Colaiacovo - Republican Party
Oladotum Michael Oretade - Green Party
Alyssa Peterson - Petitioning Candidate
District 15: Middlebury, Naugatuck, Waterbury
*Joan V. Hartley - Democratic and Independent Party
No Republican candidate
District 14: Milford, Orange, West Haven, Woodbridge
*James Maroney - Democratic and Independent Party
Kim-Marie Mullin - Republican Party
District 21: Monroe, Seymour, Shelton, Stratford
Christopher Green - Democratic and Working Families Party
*Kevin C. Kelly - Republican Party
District 10: New Haven, West Haven
*Gary Winfield - Democratic and Working Families Party
John Carlson - Republican and Independent Party
