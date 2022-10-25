List of Connecticut state Senate candidates on ballot for 2022 midterm elections

The state Senate has 36 members, many of them representing multiple cities and towns.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The midterm elections are just around the corner. Your vote on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 will help decide national, state, and local races and if early voting will be allowed going forward in Connecticut.

Are you ready to vote? If you’re not, it’s OK – the FOX61 election team is here to help you. We have broken down the ballots for you.

Here we are covering the Connecticut state Senate race.

The Connecticut state Senate has 36 members, many of them representing multiple cities and towns.

Here is a list of who will be on the ballot for the 2022 Midterm elections.

An * represents an incumbent.

State Senate:

District 4: Andover, Bolton, Glastonbury, Manchester

MD Rahman - Democratic and Working Families Party

Jacqueline Crespan - Republican Party

----

District 17: Ansonia, Beacon Falls, Bethany, Derby, Hamden, Naugatuck, Woodbridge

*Jorge Cabrera - Democratic, Independent, and Working Families Party

Kathy Hoyt - Republican Party

----

District 35: Ashford, Chaplin, Coventry, Eastford, Ellington, Hampton, Stafford, Thompson, Tolland, Union, Vernon, Willington, Woodstock

Lisa Thomas - Democratic, Independent, and Working Families Party

Jeff Gordon - Republican Party

---

District 8: Avon, Barkhamsted, Canton, Colebrook, Granby, Hartland, Harwinton, New Hartford, Norfolk, Simsbury, Torrington

Paul Honig - Democratic Party

Lisa Seminara - Republican and Independent Party

---

District 6: Berlin, Farmington, New Britain

*Rick Lopes - Democratic and Working Families Party

Tremell J. Collins - Republican Party

---

District 28: Bethel, Easton, Fairfield, Newtown

Timothy Gavin -Democratic and Independent Party

*Tony Hwang - Republican Party

---

District 30: Bethlehem, Brookfield, Canaan, Cornwall, Goshen, Kent, Litchfield, Morris, New Fairfield, New Milford, North Canaan, Salisbury, Sharon, Sherman, Torrington, Warren, Washington, Winchester

Eva Bermudez Zimmerman - Democratic, Independent, and Working Families Party

Stephen G. Harding - Republican Party

---

---

District 2: Bloomfield, Hartford, Windsor

*Douglas McCrory - Democratic Party

---

District 5: Bloomfield, Burlington, Farmington, West Hartford

*Derek Slap, Democratic Party

No Republican opponent

---

District 20: Bozrah, East Lyme, Montville, New London, Old Lyme, Old Saybrook, Salem, Waterford

Martha Marx - Democratic and Working Families Party

Jerry Labriola Jr. - Republican and Independent Party

---

District 12: Branford, Durham, East Haven, Guilford, Killingworth, Madison, Middlefield, North Branford

*Christine H. Cohen - Democratic, Independent, and Working Families Party

Paul Crisci - Republican Party

---

District 22: Bridgeport, Monroe, Trumbull

*Marilyn Moore - Democratic Party

Wilfredo Martinez - Independent Party

---

District 23: Bridgeport, Stratford

Herron Gaston - Democratic Party

Michael Garrett - Republican Party

Juliemar Ortiz - Working families Party

---

District 32: Bridgewater, Bethlehem, Bethel, Brookfield, Middlebury, Oxford, Roxbury, Seymour, Southbury, Washington, Watertown, Woodbury

Jeff Desmarais - Democratic Party

*Eric C. Berthel - Republican Party

---

---

District 31: Bristol, Harwinton, Plainville, Plymouth, Thomaston

Greg Hahn - Democratic Party

*Henri Martin - Republican and Independent Party

---

District 29: Brooklyn, Canterbury, Killingly, Mansfield, Pomfret, Putnam, Scotland, Thompson, Windham

*Mae Flexer - Democratic, Independent and Working Families Party

Susanne Witkowski - Republican Party

Jean M. de Smet - Green Party

---

District 13: Cheshire, Meriden, Middlefield, Middletown

Jan Hochadel - Democratic and Working Families Party

Joseph Vollano - Republican and Independent Party

---

District 16: Cheshire, Prospect, Southington, Waterbury, Wolcott

Christopher R. Robertson - Democratic Party

*Rob Sampson - Republican and Independent Party

---

District 33: Chester, Clinton, Colchester, Deep River, East Haddam, East Hampton, Essex, Haddam, Lyme, Old Saybrook, Portland, Westbrook

*Norm Needleman - Democratic and Independent Party

Brandon Goff - Republican Party

---

District 19: Columbia, Franklin, Hebron, Lebanon, Ledyard, Lisbon, Marlborough, Montville, Norwich, Sprague

*Catherine A. Osten - Democratic, Independent and Working Families Party

Pietro Camardella - Republican Party

---

District 9: Cromwell, Middletown, Newington, Rocky Hill, Wethersfield

*Matt Lesser - Democratic, Independent and Working Families Party

Lisa J. Marotta - Republican Party

---

District 24: Danbury, New Fairfield, Ridgefield

*Julie Kushner - Democratic and Working Families Party

Michelle Coelho - Republican and Independent Party

----

District 25: Darien, Norwalk

*Bob Duff - Democratic and Working Families Party

Daniel Miressi - Republican Party

Lisa Brinton - Independent Party

----

District 26: Dairen, New Canaan, Redding, Ridgefield, Stamford, Weston, Westport, Wilton

Ceci Maher - Democratic Party

Toni Boucher - Republican and Independent Party

----

District 27: Darien, Stamford

*Pat Billie Miller - Democratic Party

Michael Battinelli - Republican Party

---

District 34: Durham, Branford, North Haven, Wallingford

*Paul Cicarella - Republican and Independent Party

David A. Bedell - Green Party

---

District 7: East Granby, Ellington, Enfield, Granby, Somers, Suffield, Windsor, Windsor Locks

Cynthia Mangini - Democratic and Working Families Party

*John A. Kissel - Republican and Independent Party

---

District 3: East Hartford, East Windsor, Ellington, South Windsor

*Saud Anwar - Democratic and Working Families Party

Matt Harper - Republican Party

---

District 36: Greenwich, New Canaan, Stamford

Trevor Crow - Democratic Party

*Ryan Fazio - Republican Party

---

District 18: Griswold, Groton, North Stonington, Plainfield, Preston, Sterling, Stonington, Voluntown

Farouk Rajab - Democratic and Working Families Party

*Heather Somers - Republican and Independent Party

---

District 11: Hamden, New Haven

*Martin M. Looney - Democratic Party

Steve Orosco - Republican Party

---

District 1: Hartford, Wethersfield

*John W. Fonfara - Democratic Party

Alexander Colaiacovo - Republican Party

Oladotum Michael Oretade - Green Party

Alyssa Peterson - Petitioning Candidate

---

District 15: Middlebury, Naugatuck, Waterbury

*Joan V. Hartley - Democratic and Independent Party

No Republican candidate

---

District 14: Milford, Orange, West Haven, Woodbridge

*James Maroney - Democratic and Independent Party

Kim-Marie Mullin - Republican Party

---

District 21: Monroe, Seymour, Shelton, Stratford

Christopher Green - Democratic and Working Families Party

*Kevin C. Kelly - Republican Party

---

District 10: New Haven, West Haven

*Gary Winfield - Democratic and Working Families Party

John Carlson - Republican and Independent Party

---

