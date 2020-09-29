Making the cut and backing their candidate at Michael Anthony’s Salon in Farmington

The “Barber Poll” started in 2016 when Donald Trump held a decisive advantage over Hillary Clinton among his clientele in the tally. This year it’s much closer

FARMINGTON, Conn — The new tradition continues at Michael Anthony’s Salon in Farmington!

Once again, customers at the 31-year-old barbershop get their hair cut and then can take a picture with a life-sized cutout of their presidential candidate.

“I’m trying to encourage civil conversation,” Anthony said. “We can agree, we can disagree, we can agree to disagree but be kind.”

Anthony began the “Barber Poll” in 2016 when Donald Trump held a decisive advantage over Hillary Clinton among his clientele in the tally, this year it’s much closer.

“It’s just a slight edge for Trump right now,” he said.

The poll began last week and will continue until election day. According to Anthony, it is meant all in good fun.

“We can definitely all get along and I have proof of that in here.”

After getting his haircut and styled, Wyatt French, from Farmington, got beside the giant cutout of Joe Biden to take a picture.

He and said of the “Barber Poll”, “I think this brings unity, now more than ever when it’s most important in this country.”