Watch Live: Merrill presides over state's Electoral College

Will hold event at State Capitol

Secretary of the State Denise Merrill will preside Monday over the Electoral College at the State Capitol.

Electors are gathering in 50 states and the District of Columbia on Monday to formally vote for the next president. Most states have laws binding their electors to the winner of the popular vote in their state. Democrat Joe Biden won the Nov. 3 election with 306 Electoral College votes, while President Donald Trump finished with 232. It takes 270 Electoral College votes to win the presidency.

Connecticut has a total of seven electoral votes.

The results will be sent to Washington and tallied in a Jan. 6 joint session of Congress over which Pence will preside.

The electors’ votes have drawn more attention than usual this year because Trump has refused to concede the election and continues to make unsupported allegations of fraud. There was no widespread fraud. This has been confirmed by election officials across the country and by Attorney General William Barr.

Here are the Electoral College members representing Connecticut on Monday:

Susan Barrett, Fairfield

John Kalamarides, Wilton

Dana Barcellos-Allen, Avon

William Smith, Hartford

Myrna Watanabe, Harwinton

Anthony Attanasio, Niantic