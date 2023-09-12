Middletown mayor thanks supporters after declaring victory for Democratic nomination

Florsheim will face Republican Councilman Mike Marino in the November general elections.

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Middletown Mayor Ben Florsheim declared himself the victor Tuesday night after fending off a challenge by Ed Ford Jr. to be the Democratic nominee at the November general elections. He won by a landslide, winning 82% of the vote.

In a Facebook just before 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Florsheim thanked his supporters for getting him on the November ballot once again.

“Throughout this primary campaign, I have had a chance to reflect on our success - opening the new Rec Center, a brand new pool and splash pad complex, hosting the state’s largest Pride celebration, and the way we pulled together as a community in the face of the COVID pandemic,” he wrote, adding: “Thank you to Middletown Democrats for placing your trust in me, and I want to recognize the efforts of my opponent, who raised important issues around youth engagement and communication.”

He said he looks forward to continuing to discuss the issues that matter to Middletown voters ahead of the general election.

Florsheim, who received the Democratic endorsement in July, was elected to his first term as mayor in 2019. He defeated incumbent Republican Mayor Sebastian Giuliano to become Middletown’s youngest mayor in history.

Ford is a former Republican Common Council member who announced in April that he would be running for mayor.

The Republican Town Committee has nominated Councilman Mike Marino as its candidate to challenge Florsheim in November.

