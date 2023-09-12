New Haven mayoral race: Who are the candidates for the Democrat primary

Incumbent Mayor Justin Elicker will face off against challenger Liam Brennan.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — It's Primary Day for some towns and cities in Connecticut ahead of November's municipal elections.

In New Haven, voters will select the candidate who will be on the Democrat ticket for the General Election in November.

In the Democrat Primary, incumbent Mayor Justin Elicker will face off against challenger Liam Brennan.

Elicker has served for two terms in the Elm City and seeks a third one. Brennan is a former federal prosecutor and the current inspector general for the city of Hartford.

Click here to read what the two candidates had to say before voters hit the polls.

The winner of these two will face Tom Goldenberg, a registered Democrat who has the endorsement of the Republican Town Committee and the Independent Party. He did not get enough valid signatures to compete in the primary.

Wendy Hamilton will also be on the ballot in November, running as an Independent.

Elicker has also been endorsed by the Working Families Party. Therefore, if he doesn’t win the primary election, he will still be on the ballot for the other party in November.

