New National Quinnipiac poll shows Biden leading Trump

HAMDEN, Conn. — With Election Day less than two weeks away Quinnipiac released a new poll showing former Vice President Joe Biden leading President Trump by double digits.

The poll shows likely voters support Biden over Trump by a 51 - 41. This is the third national poll conducted by QU since September that shows the former Vice President with a 10 point lead.

"Three straight polls in the double-digit zone... For Biden-Harris, flush with cash and propelled by consistent support, it remains steady as she goes through the turbulent waters of a bitter, personal, and unsettling campaign," said Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy.

The poll also showed about 65 percent of voters who said they vote in-person on Election Day say they support President Trump, while 28 percent support Biden.

Roughly 7 out of 10 (69 percent) likely voters who have or plan on voting by mail or absentee ballot say they support Biden, while 21 percent they support Trump.

There were 1,426 likely voters surveyed nationwide from October 16-19th with a margin of error of +/- 2.6 percentage points.

