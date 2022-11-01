Nikki Haley endorses US Senate candidate Leora Levy

Nikki Haley announced her endorsement for Leora Levy on Tuesday, just one week before Election Day.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Another notable Republican has endorsed a fellow Connecticut GOP member vying for a seat in the U.S. Senate.

Haley is the former U.S. Ambassador to the UN and was the former Governor of South Carolina.

“Born in communist Cuba, Leora Levy knows how harmful Biden’s socialist agenda has been on American families. In the Senate, she’ll defend taxpayer dollars, stand with police, and protect our kids’ education," Haley said in her endorsement statement. "She’s the kind of fighter we need in our corner and I couldn’t be more proud to support her.”

Levy thanked Haley for the endorsement in a statement, saying:

"As women with parents who immigrated to this country in search of a better life, we know how important it is to preserve the American Dream for future generations. I am not a career politician, but I am a Career American fighting for Connecticut families."

Levy is running against incumbent Democrat U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal.

Mike Pompeo, Secretary of State who served the Trump administration, endorsed Levy on Thursday.

Levy was also endorsed by former President Donald Trump in August.

