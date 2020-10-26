October 27 is the last day to register to vote in CT before Election Day

You can register online by 11:59 p.m., in person at your registrar of voters’ office, or by mail if it is postmarked by Tuesday.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Tuesday is the final day for you to register to vote before Election Day in Connecticut. There are different ways you can do that.

While Connecticut does have Election Day registration, Secretary of the State Denise Merrill says it’s better to register in advance.

“There are always glitches at the last minute, you never know, and it is a little more difficult to register and vote on Election Day. You can’t do it at the polling places, you have to go to town hall, you have to have sufficient identification to show that you live and that you are who you say you are, and sometimes there’s a line if it’s very last minute,” said Merrill.

Voters in Connecticut have been sending in absentee ballots as well. Across the state, there have been more than 659,000 absentee ballots processed, and more than 455,000 returned since Friday evening. That’s about 69 percent of requested ballots returned, and there are more coming in every day.

“I think a lot of it will have to do with where we are with COVID exactly next week, but so far it looks like we’re going to have a big number who choose to vote absentee,” said Merrill.

As far as people’s concerns with absentee ballots and making sure their votes count, Secretary Merrill says there is a way to make sure it arrives to your town on time.

“We’re urging people to use the ballot boxes rather than relying on the mail necessarily. It won’t necessarily be late, but that way you’ll be sure that your ballot got there because it’s deemed accepted as soon as the clerks take it out of the ballot box,” said Merrill.