On eve of recount, GOP challenger calls for West Haven mayor to 'step aside' regardless of results

Barry Lee Cohen says citizens cannot trust that Mayor Nancy Rossi's "administration has conducted themselves with integrity."

WEST HAVEN, Conn. — Democratic Mayor Nancy Rossi declared victory on election night, with a scant 29-vote margin over Republican challenger Barry Lee Cohen. The election was held in the midst of an unfolding scandal about federal COVID-relief funds, which has led to the resignation and arrest of members of Rossi's administration.

With the margin so slim, a recount is set to begin at West Haven City Hall on Sunday morning. On Saturday, Cohen said that Rossie should resign, or pledge not to take office on December 5th -- even if the recount confirms her electoral win.

In a statement sent to FOX61, Cohen said, in part, "It has become clear, as more facts come out regarding the misuse of federal Covid funds by the Rossi administration, that Mayor Rossi was aware and complicit. She has acted in bad faith and participated in hiding her administrations’ bad deeds in these crimes."

Cohen referenced reports that the funds were used to pay for a marching band for the city's Memorial Day Parade, Christmas decorations, and bonuses for members of her administration. A federal investigation is underway, but so far there has been no allegation of direct involvement by Rossi.

Cohen, who pointed out that the mayor is also a Certified Public Accountant, believes Rossi should have been aware of the abuses.

"The citizens of West Haven cannot trust that the Rossi administration has conducted themselves with integrity in this process. Why was this frivolous spending allowed? There are no checks and balances or oversight of finances. The system is broken and the public trust continues to be shattered. The citizens of West Haven deserve better."

