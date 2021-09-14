Voters head to the polls for primary elections across Connecticut

Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The polls are open for Tuesday’s Primary Election Day as voters cast their ballots for a slew of races.

There are some notable races on the ballots today, including the Democratic mayoral races in Hamden, New Britain, West Haven and Stamford.

In Hamden, three residents are vying for the Democratic vote, including incumbent Curt Balzano Leng, who petitioned to be on the ballot instead of seeking an endorsement by the town committee. He is facing a challenge by Lauren Garret and Peter Cyr.

Garrett ran against Leng in 2019 and lost by more than 1,100 votes.

In New Britain, Robert “Bobby” Sanchez and Alicia Hernandez Strong are vying for the Democratic vote. Sanchez has the party’s endorsement. Whoever wins will challenge Republican incumbent Mayor Erin Stewart.

Stamford Mayor David Martin is facing a challenge from Caroline Simmons, who has the party’s enforcement.

In West Haven, incumbent Mayor Nancy Rossi is facing a challenge from John Lewis for the Democratic vote.

Other Democratic races include for town council in Groton, board of education in Hamden and East Hartford, board of Alder Ward 20 in New Haven, among others.

On the Republican ballot, there are a handful of races, including First Selectman in Burlington and Woodbury, Board of Education in Guilford and Bridgeport, and Council at Large in West Haven. Republican voters in Bridgeport will also cast their ballots in the city sheriffs race.

Primary polls are open until 8 p.m. Tuesday. The general elections are on Nov. 2.

