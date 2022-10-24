Lamont, Blumenthal have 15-point lead over challengers in midterm election races: QU poll

According to a poll released by Quinnipiac University, the two Democrats lead by 15 points in their respective races.

HAMDEN, Conn. — Gov. Ned Lamont and Sen. Richard Blumenthal have a double-digit lead over their Republican challengers two weeks before the midterm elections, a new poll shows.

According to a poll released by Quinnipiac University on Monday, the two Democrats lead by 15 points in their respective races.

According to the poll, Lamont leads challenger Bob Stefanowski 56% to 41% in the race for Connecticut governor. This is essentially unchanged from the university’s Sept. 21 poll in which Lamont led Stefanowski 57% to 41%

Among female voters, Lamont leads 64% to 33% over Stefanowski, while only 46% of men support the incumbent governor.

Roughly 57% - or six in 10 – voters have a favorable opinion of Lamont, while 36% have an unfavorable opinion of him. As for Stefanowski, nearly 39% have a favorable opinion of him, while 42% have an unfavorable opinion of him.

“Governor Lamont appears to be in a stronger position facing Republican challenger Bob Stefanowski than he was back in 2018 when they were locked in a tight race,” Quinnipiac University Poll Director Doug Schwartz. “Then, Lamont won by 3 points. This time around, he's looking at a double-digit lead and the first gubernatorial race since 2006 that hasn't been close."

In the U.S. Senate race, Blumenthal – seeking his third term – leads Republican challenger Leora Levy 56% to 41%. This is largely unchanged from the university’s Sept. 21 poll in which he led 57% to 40%.

Similar to the gubernatorial race, female voters support the Democratic candidate 64% to 33%, while 51% of male voters support Levy.

About 54% of voters have a favorable opinion of Blumenthal, while 41% have an unfavorable opinion of him. Meanwhile, 30% of voters have a favorable opinion of Levy. About 31% of voters say they haven’t heard enough about her.

"Not only does Republican Leora Levy have the formidable task of taking on a popular Democratic incumbent U.S. Senator in blue Connecticut, but about 3 in 10 likely voters say they haven't heard enough about her to express an opinion," Schwartz said.

The most urgent issue facing Connecticut voters is inflation followed by taxes.

Among Republicans, inflation ranks first followed by taxes and crime. Among Democrats, inflation ranks first followed by abortion and climate change.

Among Independents, inflation ranks first followed by taxes.

