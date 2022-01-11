Here are top issues sending voters to cast their ballot: Poll

Over 2,200 from around the country were surveyed from Oct. 26-30, with 2,000 of them registered to vote.

HAMDEN, Conn. — A Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday reveals what top issues are sending voters across Connecticut and the country to the polls this midterm election cycle.

Over 2,200 from around the country were surveyed from Oct. 26-30, with 2,000 of them registered to vote.

More Americans are saying inflation is the most urgent issue in the country at 36%, up 9% from late August, the poll found.

Abortion is the second most urgent overall issue, reaching 10%.

Around 57% of Republicans rank inflation as the first most urgent issue, followed by 15% ranking immigration as the second most urgent.

Around 19% of Democrats rank abortion as a top issue, followed by inflation at 15%.

Pollers who identify as Independents also spoke out on top issues, with 41% ranking inflation as a top issue.

More than 50% of Americans said gas and consumer goods prices are the most worrisome economic ussie for them at the moment, followed by one-fourth of them being concerned about rent or housing costs.

When it comes to the polled registered voters, 48% of them would want to see the control of the U.S. House of Representatives go to the Republican Party, and 44% would say the Democratic Party.

The statistic remains similar for the U.S. Senate, with 48% saying they want to see the Republican Party gain control, and 45% saying the Democratic Party.

President Joe Biden is facing a negative job approval rating from overall pollers, with 36% approving of his job and 53% disapproving. Registered voters give him a negative 37-54% job approval rating.

Read the full poll results here.

