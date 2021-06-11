Recount in West Haven confirms Mayor Rossi's reelection

WEST HAVEN, Conn. — Mayor Nancy Rossi declared victory on election night, with a scant 29-vote margin over Republican challenger Barry Lee Cohen. But that margin required an automatic recount, which took place Sunday, starting at 9 a.m. Just before 6 p.m., the results were announced, with the incumbent increasing her margin to 32 votes, and confirming reelection for the embattled Democrat.
The election was held in the midst of an unfolding scandal about federal COVID-relief funds, which has led to the resignation and arrest of members of Rossi's administration.
On Saturday, Cohen said that Rossie should resign, or pledge not to take office on December 5th -- even if the recount confirms her electoral win, because "Mayor Rossi was aware and complicit" of the crimes of others in City Hall. Rossi has rejected the idea of resigning.
Reporter Elisha Machado will have details and reaction from the candidates tonight on the FOX61 News at 10 and 11 p.m.
