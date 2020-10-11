Report: Former CT Senate Chris Dodd favorite for next ambassador to Ireland

The Willimantic native served CT first as a state representative and then as Senator until 2011.

CONNECTICUT, USA — As President-Elect Joe Biden begins to fill out his cabinet and administrative seats, one former Connecticut senator seems to be on the shortlist for an ambassador.

The Irish Times (IT) reported on November 8, Former Senator Chris Dodd is a favorite to become the next ambassador to Ireland for the Biden Administration.

The Willimantic native began his career in public service in 1974 by winning Connecticut's second congressional district for the US House of Representatives. He then won a seat in the United States Senate in 1980. He also had a brief presidential run in 2008.

According to the IT, Dodd owns a home in Western Ireland and was a member of the Friends of Ireland Caucus.