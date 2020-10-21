Reps. DeLauro, Hayes face aggressive Republican challengers

Rep. Rosa DeLauro is seeking a 16th term representing south-central Connecticut and is running TV ads for the first time in recent memory.

CONNECTICUT, USA — The most senior and junior members of Connecticut’s all-Democratic delegation to the U.S. House of Representatives are both facing aggressive Republican challengers.

Rep. Rosa DeLauro is seeking a 16th term representing south-central Connecticut and is running TV ads for the first time in recent memory.

Newcomer opponent Margaret Streicker has raised about $816,000. More than half of that comes from her own pocket.