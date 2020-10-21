x
Reps. DeLauro, Hayes face aggressive Republican challengers

Rep. Rosa DeLauro is seeking a 16th term representing south-central Connecticut and is running TV ads for the first time in recent memory.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Thursday, Jan. 4, 2020, file photo, Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., speaks during a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. DeLauro will face Republican Margaret Streicker for Connecticut's 3rd Congressional District in the 2020 elections. (Al Drago/Pool via AP, File)

CONNECTICUT, USA — The most senior and junior members of Connecticut’s all-Democratic delegation to the U.S. House of Representatives are both facing aggressive Republican challengers.

 Newcomer opponent Margaret Streicker has raised about $816,000. More than half of that comes from her own pocket. 

Rep. Jahana Hayes is seeking a second term and faces David X. Sullivan. He's a former federal prosecutor who has tried to link her to “extreme Far-Left Democrats." 

