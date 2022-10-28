Stefanowski clarifies stance on abortion

Bob Stefanowski said he misspoke during a Thursday forum and continues to stand by wanting abortion rights to remain how they already are in Connecticut.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Bob Stefanowski is clearing the air after saying he believes abortion should be limited to the first trimester; a stance different from the one he has taken before.

FOX61 talked to Stefanowski one on one Friday, he said he misspoke during a Thursday forum and continues to stand by wanting abortion rights to remain how they already are in Connecticut.

During the forum, Stefanowski said he believes a woman should only be able to have an abortion in the first twelve weeks of pregnancy.

“I think abortion should be limited to the first trimester,” Stefanowski said.

In previous interviews with FOX61, Stefanowski said he wants abortion rights to remain as they are.

Current Connecticut law states a woman is allowed to have an abortion up to viability, which is between 24-26 weeks.

“I’m not going to change that law,” Stefanowski said. “I believe in a woman’s right to choose.”

FOX61 asked Stefanowski which opinion he really believes. He told FOX61 he didn’t mean to say what he did.

“It’s pretty simple, I misspoke, people that have been following me for the past eight years know I support a woman’s right to choose, Connecticut law is right where it needs to be,” Stefanowski said.

Stefanowski told FOX61 that the only change he would consider to the law is implementing a parent’s right to be notified when the woman obtaining the abortion is under a certain age.

Governor Ned Lamont didn’t specifically address the comment but hit on the topic during an event at the University of Connecticut.

“A woman’s right to choose is her choice and we are going to make darn sure no politician gets in your hospital room,” Lamont said.

Stefanowski said his final message on the topic is he wants everyone to move on and focus on election day.

