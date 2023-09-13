Close race in Derby Republican mayoral primary triggers recount

Gino DiGiovanni Jr. declared victory in the primary with just 202 votes, but incumbent Mayor Richard Dziekan garnered just 192 votes. Thus the recount.

Example video title will go here for this video

DERBY, Connecticut — Alderman and party-endorsed candidate Gino DiGiovanni Jr. was up by just 10 votes against incumbent mayor Richard Dziekan Tuesday night in Derby's Mayoral Republican Primary.

Connecticut state law says anything fewer than 20 votes triggers an automatic recanvass, but DiGiovanni said he’s confident the votes will remain in his favor.

"I'm happy with the people that came out to vote and I'm proud to say that I've won the primary here in Derby,” he said Wednesday.

DiGiovanni declared victory in the Republican primary for mayor with just 202 votes.

“It was surprising to me,” said Derby town clerk Marc Garofalo. “I thought the turnout was low, you know, for us.”

This primary saw about 31% turnout Tuesday, just 394 total votes. Official results show DiGiovanni up by just 10 over Dziekan.

“It's important for people to participate and especially at this level, because it most directly affects your everyday life,” Garofalo said.

DiGiovanni said he’s still happy with the amount of support he received, despite what he calls “distractions” during his campaign.

DiGiovanni is currently facing federal charges for entering the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

“I've been painted with a broad stroke that you know, I tried to stop democracy happening and all types of allegations, which just isn't true,” he said.

DiGiovanni was arrested last month and said there won’t be movement in his case until after the November general election, but said he welcomes the national attention.

“We have some serious issues here,” DiGiovanni continued. “I'm glad that the media is paying attention and putting us on a national stage.”

“That's Gino's issue,” Mayor Dziekan said. “Good luck to him with the federal government and that indictment. I’m moving forward with Derby.”

Dziekan garnered just 192 votes Tuesday.

He’s running for his fourth term as mayor but did not seek his party’s endorsement, instead collecting enough signatures to trigger this primary.

“If you look at the numbers, Democrats, Republicans, they outnumber us, and then you got the unaffiliated and independents and I won three terms,” explained Dziekan. “So obviously across the aisle, they believe in me too, and they're going to get me back in there.”

As a petitioning candidate, Dziekan’s name will still be on the ballot in November, regardless of primary results.

As this race heads to a recount, Garofalo wants voters to know the election is secure.

“There's a backup and checks and double checks and so forth in every step of the process,” he said. “So we're proud of what we do and we want to make sure we do it with bipartisan and impartial work.”

The recount will take place Friday at noon in Derby City Hall. It is open to the public.

Emma Wulfhorst is a political reporter for FOX61 News. She can be reached at ewulfhorst@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook, X and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.