Republicans reflect on underwhelming performance in state legislature

Minority leaders say their job moving forward is to be a voice for Connecticut residents and hold the majority accountable.

Example video title will go here for this video

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut's Congressional delegation remains entirely blue after Tuesday’s election. The state legislature faired similarly.

Democrats held on to their majority in both the state House and Senate after the midterms. Barring two recounts, Democrats could have the same number of seats as they did before the election.

“I think we've learned a lot and we're going to learn a lot over the next few days and months about what happened here,” said CT GOP chair Ben Proto.

Republicans hoped a “red wave” would sweep the nation, but that isn’t shaping up the way they anticipated in U.S. Congress or in Connecticut’s General Assembly.

“We're still evaluating those lessons to be learned,” Senate minority leader Sen. Kevin Kelly said. “Obviously, we would like to have picked up seats and given the middle class of Connecticut, a larger voice at the table.”

Kelly said that post-election in the state Senate, the breakdown will be 24 Democrats to 12 Republicans.

“We will have 12 voices speaking for the middle class,” he continued. “The question is whether or not the majority wants to hear that voice?”

Kelly said the minority’s job moving forward is to be a voice for Connecticut residents and hold the majority accountable.

“We're going to continue to hold them to their promises,” he said. “They made a lot this past session, and in this last election, and we're going to make sure that they hold true to their word.”

Experts have said nationwide, the issue of abortion outweighed the economy with democrats successfully energizing their voter base to possibly record turnout.

In Connecticut, the state party thinks the method of messaging may also be to blame.

“The biggest issue that I think we have to look at is our ability to communicate with voters in a digital world, the Democrats do it better than we do flat out, they do it better than we do, said Proto.

Despite these losses statewide, Republican leaders say they’re optimistic about the future of the party in Connecticut and nationwide.

They add now they hope to regroup, refocus and move forward.

Emma Wulfhorst is a political reporter for FOX61 News. She can be reached at ewulfhorst@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.