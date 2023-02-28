Special election results for 3 state house seats expected Tuesday evening

The polls in Hartford, Middletown, Stamford and West Hartford will be open until 8 p.m.

HARTFORD, Conn — Voters in turned out for the special election to fill three empty state representative seats across four municipalities Tuesday.

For the 6th district, the candidates on the ballot are James “Jimmy” Sanchez (D) and petitioning candidate Jason Diaz.

In the 100th district, the candidates are Kai Juanna Belton (D/Working Families Party) and Deborah Kleckowski (R).

In the 148th district, the candidates on the ballot are Anabel Figueroa (D) and Olga Anastos (R).

Seats in the 6th, 100th, and 148th House districts – which include voters in Hartford, Middletown, Stamford, and West Hartford – were up for election. The election will fill the seats left vacant by Edwin Vargas (Hartford, West Hartford), Daniel Fox (Stamford), and Quentin “Q” Williams (Middletown).

“Special elections are just as important as any November election,” Secretary of the State Stephanie Thomas said in a statement Monday. “The individuals who will be elected tomorrow will represent you for nearly two years on issues critical to the future of our state. Be sure to vote and make your voice heard.”

Vargas and Fox stepped down from their seats before the new legislative session began last month. Both did not provide specifics as to the reason for their resignation, other than Vargas saying he will be seeking “new opportunities.”

Williams was killed in a wrong-way crash on Route 9 on his way home from the governor’s inauguration ball in early January.

