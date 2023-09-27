State has been aware of Bridgeport ballot issues for years, why has nothing been done?

Officials from the State Elections Enforcement Commission are blaming COVID for delaying the investigation into similar ballot fraud allegations in the 2019 primary.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — FOX61 has been reporting on the allegations of election fraud in Bridgeport related to this most recent Mayoral primary for days, but the state has been aware of similar allegations in Bridgeport for years. It’s prompting many to ask, could this all have been avoided?

Officials from the State Elections Enforcement Commission are blaming COVID for delaying the investigation into similar ballot fraud allegations in the 2019 Bridgeport Mayoral primary. It’s an investigation that to this day, is still pending.

“Seniors were told that if they did not support Joe Ganim and Marilyn Moore got elected, that they could lose their housing benefits. That is egregious behavior and it needs to be investigated,” said former Marilyn Moore for Mayor campaign manager, Gemeem Davis in 2019.

It was investigated, and four years later, still is. The allegations led to a letter from then Secretary of the State Denise Merrill, to the State Elections Enforcement Commission, asking them to investigate the alleged ballot fraud in Bridgeport.

“This is the start where we certainly have some allegations that were made. This is a process so we are going to continue to do our work,” remarked SEEC Executive Director Michael Brandi in 2019.

But then, COVID hit. Government agencies were brought to a near standstill. That 2019 investigation was referred to the Chief State's Attorney's Office for possible criminal charges just this June, four years later.

“The commission authorized council to refer to the Office of the Chief State's Attorney possible criminal violations taken by Alfredo Castillo, Wanda Geter-Pataky and Nilsa Heredia,” remarked James Heffernan, a staff attorney for SEEC during a June 7 meeting.

There’s the rub. Not only is it the same movie. But the same actor. Wanda Geter-Pataky. For as many similarities as there are to the 2019 investigation, candidate for Mayor John Gomes says there is also one key difference.

“The evidence is completely different,” said Gomes. “It’s overwhelming. We’ve always talked about things that could have happened but when you catch it in motion and in video it speaks for itself.”

Many wonder, if the 2019 investigation moved faster, would Bridgeport be in the situation it is today?

“This is why I encourage individuals to make these referrals as soon as they are aware of a situation because if it comes through that route they have 1 year to reach a conclusion in the investigation,” remarked Secretary of the State Stephanie Thomas.

One thing is clear. SEEC won’t be able to take a year to complete this most recent investigation with a general election in less than six weeks.

“I want to go after this aggressively. I want to leave no stone unturned. I want to make sure the investigators move and move quickly,” said Gov. Ned Lamont.

FOX61 did reach out to both the State Elections Enforcement Commission and the Chief State's Attorney’s Office for a timeline on when the 2019 investigation might be completed. Both agencies said it’s their policy not to comment on ongoing investigations.

