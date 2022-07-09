Connecticut Democrats sound off on Stefanowski’s “Parental Bill of Rights”

Stefanowski wants to reform issues from eliminating mask mandates, to barring transgender female athletes from participating in girls’ school sports.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Top state Democrats are reacting after Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski unveiled his plan for the future of education in Connecticut.

He calls it the “Parental Bill of Rights,” tackling everything from mask mandates to transgender student-athletes.

State Democrats said this plan is weaponizing “extreme policies under the ruse of keeping students safe.” Stefanowski calls it common sense.

“This is not radical,” he said. “This is what the majority of parents across Connecticut need. It’s what the majority of parents want.”

Stefanowski said his “Parental Bill of Rights” aims to empower parents, provide quality education, and keep schools safe.

He wants to reform issues from eliminating mask and COVID-19 vaccine mandates, to barring transgender female athletes from participating in girls’ school sports.

“I just don't think it's equitable,” he said. “I also don't think it's safe.”

Stefanowski said he’ll support diversity and different ideas, but doesn’t believe it’s fundamentally fair for cisgender female athletes to compete against transgender female athletes.

His opponent, incumbent Gov. Ned Lamont, called this a solution looking for a problem.

“I don’t need a lot of politicians piling on and making political hay at the expense of what is a very few kids going through a very tough time right now,” said Lamont.

Also in Stefanowski's plan, letting families choose when to discuss “sensitive” topics like sex education and shoring up security for school buildings.

“We don't think forcing people to do things against what they want to do to raise their kids is the right thing,” said Stefanowski. “We're going to give that power back to the people to raise their kids as they see fit and get government out of the way.”

When asked if introducing a “bill of rights” is still getting government involved in education, Stefanowski said, “It's getting government involved to get the influences out of the process.”

Incumbent Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz disagrees.

“I don't think we need one because I think we've invested in education,” she said. “We've invested in measures not only to keep kids safe, but we have some of the best schools in the country.”

