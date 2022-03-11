Stefanowski and former health commissioner attack Lamont response to COVID pandemic

Stefanowski claims Lamont transferred COVID-19 infected patients from hospitals into nursing homes.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Thursday morning, Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski and Connecticut's former health commissioner Renée Coleman-Mitchell attacked incumbent Gov. Ned Lamont for the state’s response in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stefanowski claims Lamont transferred COVID-infected patients from hospitals into nursing homes, endangering the state’s most vulnerable population.

Lamont calls this false–his campaign says Stefanowski is spending these final days before the election “at war with the facts.”

“Every voter needs to make up their own mind about the character of the next governor. I'm just pointing out the facts,” Stefanowski said at a press conference Monday. “I just wish he'd address it and at least provide some context as to why he did it, rather than denying something that we know is true.”

Stefanowski brought up this issue at Tuesday's gubernatorial debate as well, but that night Lamont fired back.

“Nobody put infected COVID patients back in with the general population in nursing homes,” he said. “That's absolutely false.”

Lamont says COVID patients went into empty nursing homes or were in separate wings of active buildings, cordoned off from other residents.

The state’s former commissioner of the department of public health, fired in May 2020, alleges infected patients did mingle with non-infected residents, saying she warned against it.

“When you hear someone who uses their platform to talk about how well Connecticut has done in regards to the response to COVID, it's very questionable,” Coleman-Mitchell said.

She also filed a federal lawsuit six months ago, claiming her firing was the result of racial discrimination. That lawsuit is still ongoing.

When asked today why she didn’t come forward over two years ago about these issues, Coleman-Mitchell told reporters Gov. Lamont assured her he would help fix her reputation, but says she hasn’t heard from him since 2020.

Emma Wulfhorst is a political reporter for FOX61 News. She can be reached at ewulfhorst@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

