Stefanowski loses Independent party nomination in tiebreak vote

His campaign claims the Independent party flagrantly violated its own bylaws and expects to bring a legal challenge of Tuesday's vote.

GUILFORD, Conn. — Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski lost the Independent party nomination to Rob Hotaling Tuesday night in a tiebreak.

Now, Stefanowski’s planning to challenge the result in court.

“It was a really a night full of emotion,” said Hotaling.

Hotaling, the party-endorsed candidate won with a now contested tie-breaking vote from the Independent party chairman.

Stefanowski initially led Hotaling by four votes – 79 to 75 – but a win requires 80, so party officials initiated a second “ranked choice” ballot, leading to a 79-79 tie.

Stefanowski’s team wouldn’t comment, but in a statement, spokesperson Chris Russell wrote the chairman had no authority to break the tie, alleging he also voted twice and failed to include Stefanowski's name on the pre-printed ballots.

“Guess what, he's still going to be on the November 8 ballot, you can still vote for him ast time I checked,” Hotaling said. “Nothing's over, if anything, the will of the voters is more voter choice and ballot access for someone like me.”

In regard to the possible legal challenge, Hotaling said it sets a bad precedent for voters.

“It creates a lack of trust in the process,” he said. “Right now, our political dynamic is very fractured. These people who have a lack of trust, I think I would urge folks to take a serious look at the Independent party. Wouldn't it be refreshing if we got away from the partisanship, which is sort of causing this rift?”

Stefanowski did have the Independent party’s endorsement during his 2018 campaign and this nomination is a major loss for him.

His challenger, incumbent Ned Lamont, received cross-endorsement from the Working Families Party, which he also had in 2018.

Lamont could benefit from Hotaling on November's ballot if Hotaling can pull votes away from Stefanowski.

Emma Wulfhorst is a political reporter for FOX61 News. She can be reached at ewulfhorst@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

