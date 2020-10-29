Voter shaming letters sent to CT residents; is it illegal?

The letter looks like it's from the State of Connecticut with “important election information” inside.

CROMWELL, Conn. — They are creepy and invasive. Letters with you and your neighbor's voting history delivered to your mailbox. You may have seen pictures on social media of the seemingly, legitimate letters online. They shame you to vote and if not, they will send another letter to neighbors. It has some asking if this invasive tactic is voter intimidation.

"Right away I can tell it was an intimidation letter to voters," said Bill Thompson.

The letter looks like it's from the State of Connecticut with “important election information” inside. Thompson and his neighbors found it in their mailboxes Wednesday morning.

"Basically, if you don’t vote we are going to spread your name and shame you throughout the neighborhood," said Thompson.

Thompson’s Cromwell neighborhood isn’t alone. Others have received the lists showing their recent voting history and others on their street. It has people posting in local forums asking if it’s legal. The answer? It is.

"I don’t understand it because it’s basically trying to get people out to vote but it doesn’t have a side to it," said Thompson.

The Office of the Secretary of State is aware of the letters from the so-called “Connecticut State Voter Project”. They say the sender is not from within our borders.

While the use of the content may feel creepy, the content itself is public information. It also does not necessarily constitute voter intimidation. In those instances, the instigator would be attempting to suppress your vote.

"The American public are determined to vote," said Denise Merrill.

On Tuesday, Secretary of State Merrill said they have been receiving information of quote “poll watchers” or intimidation at the polls. An offense that is prosecutable by law.

"We have never seen this in Connecticut, and I hope to goodness we don’t see it this year," said Merrill.

Merrill's office has been trying to limit the amount of personal information could be made public with voter registration in recent years. For example, only allowing your year of birth to be public rather than your entire birthday. No progress has been made.