x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Elections

'We crushed it' | New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker addresses supporters after Republican challenger concedes

John Carlson, a Republican challenger, was the first GOP candidate on the New Haven ballot in over a decade.
Credit: FOX61

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker has secured his re-election on Tuesday night after preliminary numbers showed him obtaining the majority of the votes.

Elicker, whose first term as mayor was dominated by the COVID-19 pandemic, beat Republican challenger John Carlson.

RELATED: Election Day 2021 results: Connecticut's contested mayoral races

Carlson was the first GOP candidate on the New Haven ballot in nearly 14 years.

Preliminary numbers show Elicker received 84% of the vote. Carlson conceded to Elicker.

"I think we may have won this thing," Elicker said while addressing supporters Tuesday night. "We crushed it."

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines  

“Congratulations to Justin Elicker,” Carlson said in a statement. “I hope New Haven Democrats can work in a bipartisan manner with everyone else to actually improve our city. Taxes are up, crime is up, education results are down.”

RELATED: New Haven mayoral race includes Republican challenger for the first time in over a decade

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com


---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM

In Other News

Race for mayor in Hamden