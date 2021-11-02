'We crushed it' | New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker addresses supporters after Republican challenger concedes

John Carlson, a Republican challenger, was the first GOP candidate on the New Haven ballot in over a decade.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker has secured his re-election on Tuesday night after preliminary numbers showed him obtaining the majority of the votes.

Elicker, whose first term as mayor was dominated by the COVID-19 pandemic, beat Republican challenger John Carlson.

Carlson was the first GOP candidate on the New Haven ballot in nearly 14 years.

Preliminary numbers show Elicker received 84% of the vote. Carlson conceded to Elicker.

"I think we may have won this thing," Elicker said while addressing supporters Tuesday night. "We crushed it."

“Congratulations to Justin Elicker,” Carlson said in a statement. “I hope New Haven Democrats can work in a bipartisan manner with everyone else to actually improve our city. Taxes are up, crime is up, education results are down.”

