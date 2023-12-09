Former West Haven City Councilman Barry Lee Cohen projected to win Republican nomination for mayor

A Republican has not held the mayor’s office in West Haven in more than 30 years.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WEST HAVEN, Conn. — Former West Haven city Councilman Barry Lee Cohen is projected to win the Republican nomination for mayor.

Cohen, who was 32 votes short of beating current Mayor Nancy Rossi in the 2021 general election, held off a challenge by political newcomer Paige Weinstein.

Weinstein conceded and addressed her supporters on Tuesday. In the unofficial results, Cohen won 708 votes while Weinstein received 381.

Cohen will face State Rep. Dorinda Borer, who is the Democratic candidate in the November general elections.

Rossi, who served for six years as West Haven's mayor, announced in May that she would not be seeking re-election, effectively opening up the mayoral race.

Weinstein received the West Haven Republican Town Committee’s endorsement. She is new to politics as she and her husband currently own a local business. Her priorities if elected are economic development and infrastructure needs.

Cohen says his top priority is economic development. A Republican has not held the mayor’s office in West Haven in more than 30 years.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.