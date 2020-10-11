West Indian Social Club held a celebration for Senator Kamala Harris

Hartford has one of the largest West Indian communities across the country.

HARTFORD, Conn — Senator Kamala Harris now the first woman elected into the office of the Vice President. Daughter to immigrant parents her father from Jamaica her mother from India. Monday afternoon in front of the West Indian Social Club city officials reacted to what Harris’s win means for the West Indian Community.

“I came here in the early 80s and my aim was to enhance the west Indian presence as you guys can see Harford the third-largest West Indian community in the entire country we’re proud of who we are,” said Longwarf.

Mayor Luke Bronin of Hartford and Bloomfield Mayor Suzette Debeatham Brown were among those in attendance. Mayor Brown reflecting on her experience after she got elected.

“When I was elected mayor of Bloomfield, the first Jamaican woman it was it was a huge thing for me, my two daughters and my five nieces," said Bronw. "But I’ve seen on Facebook and I’ve seen a little girl say how well we have a vice president that looks just like me.” She went on to say Harris has broken the glass ceiling and encourages all young women to follow their dreams “any young girl out there black white Latino, if you have a dream put the work in and your payday, will come.”

Mayor Bronin also sharing on what this means for his children and the community.