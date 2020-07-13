Georgia's controversial 'heartbeat' abortion law struck down in federal court

This sets the stage for the case to head to the U.S. Supreme Court.

ATLANTA — A federal district court has struck down the state's controversial "heartbeat" abortion law, which it said runs in direct conflict with the Supreme Court's landmark Roe v. Wade decision.

Shortly after Gov. Brian Kemp signed the law in May 2019, the ACLU filed suit. The restrictive law banned abortions after a fetal heartbeat had been detected, usually around the six-week point.

According to the district court, "The hallmark of the Supreme Court's abortion jurisprudence is Roe v. Wade, wherein the Court held that the Due Process Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment provides a fundamental constitutional right of access to abortions."

Monday's ruling by US District Court Judge Steve Jones replaces an earlier temporary injunction by Jones from last October, which had prevented the law from taking effect in January 2020.

The new ruling permanently enjoins the state from ever enforcing the law.

The case will likely head to the 11th Circuit court in front of a three-judge panel.

This is the next step in heading towards the United States Supreme Court, which many people have predicted it will spearhead the discussion of the Roe v. Wade decision by the high court.

Kemp's office gave a terse response to the ruling Monday afternoon, saying, "We will appeal the Court’s decision. Georgia values life, and we will keep fighting for the rights of the unborn.”

Monica Simpson, executive director of Atlanta-based SisterSong, the organization that brought the lawsuit against the governor and the state, was jubilant.

"As a reproductive justice organization based in Georgia for over 20 years, SisterSong is committed to centering and amplifying the needs of those communities historically pushed to the margins. This win is tremendous, and it also makes a very bold statement," Simpson said. "No one should have to live in a world where their bodies and reproductive decision making is controlled by the state. And we will continue to work to make sure that is never a reality in Georgia or anywhere else."

“The district court blocked Georgia’s abortion ban because it violates over 50 years of Supreme Court precedent and fails to trust women to make their own personal decisions. This case has always been about one thing: letting her decide. It is now up to the State to decide whether to appeal this decision and prolong this lawsuit,” said Sean J. Young, legal director of the ACLU of Georgia.

When it was originally signed by the governor, the controversial measure was opposed by major companies in Georgia. Celebrities, along with major production companies, threatened to pull film and television projects out of the state if the governor signed the measure.

Gov. Kemp undertook an effort to speak with film executives to bolster the state's film industry in the wake of those threats.

Simultaneously, district attorneys across metro Atlanta vowed not to prosecute women or health providers under the new law.

Last summer, Stacey Abrams took a trip to Los Angeles to speak to Hollywood executives. She told them that while she vigorously opposed the law and its enactment, removing productions from the state of Georgia and jobs from its citizens was not the way to combat it.

Abrams encouraged the executives to keep their productions and their money in the state and fight back.

(Article continues following legal document.)

An 11Alive News Poll conducted in November 2019 indicated that 42 percent of respondents opposed the law, while 38 percent of them supported it.

Similarly restrictive laws governing abortion have been enacted by other states, including Ohio, Mississippi, Alabama, and Tennessee.

The United States Supreme Court in June 2020, struck down that state's restrictive abortion law, which required doctors performing abortions to have admitting privileges at nearby hospitals.

Restrictive laws from other states are being challenged in federal court and are likely to also make their way to the Supreme Court, each with the intent of ultimately challenging Roe v. Wade.