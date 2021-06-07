Final deal reached on CT state budget, first vote planned Tuesday

House Speaker Matt Ritter says the House of Representatives will take up the bill Tuesday morning.

HARTFORD, Conn — House Speaker Matt Ritter says a new two-year state budget has been reached with Gov. Ned Lamont.

Ritter says the House of Representatives will take up the bill Tuesday morning. Ritter said the deal with his fellow Democrat Lamont was finalized Sunday night.

He's hoping some Republicans will vote for the plan, which Democrats contend does not raise new taxes, yet makes major investments in education, health care, municipal aid, workforce development and other programs, due in part to federal COVID-19 relief funds.

Lamont and Democrats announced Friday they were very close to reaching a “comprehensive understanding."

