Fmr. East Haven Mayor bitten by dog while campaigning for State Senate

WALLINGFORD, Conn. — Former East Haven Mayor April Capone was bitten by a dog Sunday while she was campaigning in Wallingford.
Capone is running for State Senate of the 34th District representing East Haven, Wallingford, and parts of North Haven and Durham.
According to her Facebook page, Capone was bitten by a large dog that slipped past its owner when Capone came to the door. She was taken to the hospital by her husband, Jarrett Rousseau, where she received 10 stitches and was treated for a broken hand.
Capone said, "I hold no ill-will toward that dog or his owners. They seemed to be as shocked and traumatized as me, yet were so kind and did everything they could to be helpful after the bite."
Capone said she would be campaigning again on Monday,
Her post said, "The campaign trail is not for the faint at heart.
Yesterday was a first for me. While I was out meeting voters in Wallingford, a large, strong, very powerful dog slipped by his owner who had answered the door to speak to me. The dog charged me and bit, hard, resulting in 10 stitches, a broken hand and this cast up to my elbow.
I’m a dog lover. I hold no ill-will toward that dog or his owners. They seemed to be as shocked and traumatized as me, yet were so kind and did everything they could to be helpful after the bite. I’ve also thanked God over and over that my husband Jarrett J. Rousseau decided to join me just a few houses earlier. He quickly rushed me to the Yale New Haven Hospital Emergency Department where I received outstanding care from the entire staff of doctors, nurses, surgeons, techs, transporters and so on.
I am lucky to have healthcare that I can afford but no one should have to rely on luck for healthcare. These types of unexpected events can happen anytime to anyone. That’s why we need to ensure affordable, reliable healthcare for everyone.
So my large cast and I will be back out on the doors talking to voters today about how we can make that a reality, together, for all of us in CT."