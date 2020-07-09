Fmr. East Haven Mayor bitten by dog while campaigning for State Senate

Her post said, "The campaign trail is not for the faint at heart.



Yesterday was a first for me. While I was out meeting voters in Wallingford, a large, strong, very powerful dog slipped by his owner who had answered the door to speak to me. The dog charged me and bit, hard, resulting in 10 stitches, a broken hand and this cast up to my elbow.



I’m a dog lover. I hold no ill-will toward that dog or his owners. They seemed to be as shocked and traumatized as me, yet were so kind and did everything they could to be helpful after the bite. I’ve also thanked God over and over that my husband Jarrett J. Rousseau decided to join me just a few houses earlier. He quickly rushed me to the Yale New Haven Hospital Emergency Department where I received outstanding care from the entire staff of doctors, nurses, surgeons, techs, transporters and so on.



I am lucky to have healthcare that I can afford but no one should have to rely on luck for healthcare. These types of unexpected events can happen anytime to anyone. That’s why we need to ensure affordable, reliable healthcare for everyone.



So my large cast and I will be back out on the doors talking to voters today about how we can make that a reality, together, for all of us in CT."